CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved industrial hemp-growing regulations in Wyoming after concerns from producers worried they would miss the upcoming growing season.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Monday that while industrial hemp was legalized by the state about a year ago, producers were unable to grow the non-psychoactive strain of the cannabis plant until they received approval from the federal department.

Wyoming lawmakers were forced to rework and refile their plan last month to be in compliance with federal regulations after an original plan was submitted in April 2019 and denied because of delays at the federal level.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune