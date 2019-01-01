MILLCREEK, Utah (AP) – Utah police have reported a 56-year-old man was fatally shot after officers responded to a dispute between a woman and her adult son.

The Unified Police Department has identified the man as Marc Dominic Neal. Authorities say no one else was injured.

Police say the officer-involved shooting started Monday as a domestic dispute at a home in Millcreek.

Authorities say Neal was standing in the front of the home with a gun in his hand when officers arrived. It is unclear if Neal fired his gun at his mother or police.

The West Valley City Police Department is investigating. Authorities say six officers were placed on paid administrative leave.