SODA SPRINGS, Idaho – A motorcyclist is dead following a crash near Soda Springs. At approximately 3:14 p.m. Monday afternoon the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hwy 34 near mile post 84 for the report of a one vehicle motorcycle accident.

The Sheriff’s Office, Caribou County EMS, and Portneuf Air Med was dispatch to the scene.

The rider was taken to Portneuf Medical Center by helicopter, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.