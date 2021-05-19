EVANSTON, WYO. – Speed and alcohol use is being investigated as causes for a fatal crash in Evanston, Wyoming.

On May 19, 2021, a fatal crash occurred on Harrison Boulevard in Evanston, Wyoming. At 8:40 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motorcycle crash.

A 2010 Harley Davidson was headed south on Harrison Boulevard at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle driver could not negotiate a slight curve to the left and collided with a concrete sidewalk. The driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle on impact with the sidewalk.

The Harley driver has been identified as 45-year-old Evanston, Wyoming resident Delbert Wayne Penny. Penny was not wearing a helmet and was transported by helicopter to the University of Utah, where he succumbed to his injuries. The passenger has been identified as 43-year-old Evanston, Wyoming resident Kristine Connie Alexakos. Alexakos was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Speed and alcohol use is being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 36th and 37th fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021 compared to 28 in 2020, 64 in 2019, and 36 in 2018 to date.