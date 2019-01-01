REXBURG, Idaho | By REBECCA BOONE (AP) – Relatives of two missing children are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Larry and Kay Woodcock, JJ’s grandparents, made the announcement in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday after meeting with local and federal law enforcement.

Seven-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven’t been seen since September, and authorities say the children’s mother, Lori Daybell, and her new husband, Chad Daybell, have refused to cooperate with investigators and have repeatedly lied about where the children are.

The Daybells’ whereabouts is currently unknown.