SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | BRADY McCOMBS (AP) — Utah Gov. Gary Hebert said he will require face masks at state-run buildings that include liquor stores and higher education offices and approve a request from the state’s largest county to make face coverings required in certain situations.

But Herbert stopped short Wednesday of implementing a statewide requirement for face coverings as several other states have done such as Washington, California and New York.

Herbert says the “heavy hand of government” isn’t needed to get most people to do the right thing.

He instead wants local governments to make requests to require face masks if they see fit.