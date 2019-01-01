ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) – A Texas-based oil and gas company has announced plans to expand its carbon dioxide capture facilities in two southwestern Wyoming counties bringing money and jobs to the region.

The Rocket-Miner reported Tuesday that ExxonMobil officials announced the plans Tuesday at a Sweetwater County Commission meeting.

Officials say the company is applying for a permit to build and operate the $260 million carbon capture project at two existing facilities in Lincoln County and Sweetwater County.

Company officials say the project would install equipment capturing low pressure carbon dioxide to increase the pressure for sale and also to facilitate the disposal of excess chemicals.

Source: Rock Springs (Wyo.) Rocket-Miner