LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) – University of Wyoming officials are acknowledging for the first time that they opened an investigation of a school president before she was let go last year.

The board of trustees said in a statement Friday that an outside firm did the inquiry after the university received two reports about former university president Laurie Nichols.

They didn’t provide details of the complaints. Nichols, who is currently the president of Black Hills State University in South Dakota, said in a statement that she never knew about the reports.

She says she is disappointed to find out the board had been secretly investigating her.