Ex-Ogden nurse gets 5 years for exposing patients to hepatitis C

Ex-Ogden nurse gets 5 years for exposing patients to hepatitis C

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – A former Utah nurse who stole painkillers and infected several patients with hepatitis C has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports 53-year-old Elet Neilson was sentenced Monday after previously pleading guilty in federal court to tampering with a consumer product and fraudulently obtaining a controlled substance.

She acknowledged injecting herself with painkillers meant for patients while she worked as an emergency room nurse at an Ogden hospital.

Her attorney said the syringes she used somehow became mixed up in the chaos of the emergency room.

Seven people contracted the hepatitis C Neilson carries.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune