GREELEY, COLO. (AP) — A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate charged with kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who disappeared after a holiday concert over 30 years ago made his first court appearance in the state on Friday.

Steve D. Pankey went before a judge in Greeley for a brief hearing two days after being sent there to face prosecution in the killing of his former neighbor, Jonelle Matthews, in 1984.

Pankey’s lawyer said he planned to ask the judge to consider allowing him to be released on bond after a December hearing to weigh the evidence in the case.