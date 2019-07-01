Evanston listeners! Race out of the cold and into warmth of the nearest participating sponsor location to get registered for drawing with a chance to win 2 tickets to a Spring NASCAR race at the Las Vega Motor Speedway!
Come on Evanston…Get revved, get ready and get registered!
Race Outta the Cold
Register to Win 2 tickets to the Spring NASCAR race,
February 20-23, 2020 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Winners will also receive:
* Race Terrace Tickets for Two * Neon Garage Tickets for Two & * Lucky 7 Preferred Parking
Register 1 time each day at each of the following participating businesses:
Arrowhead Dental
50 Arrowhead Drive
Evanston, WY 82930
50 Arrowhead Drive
Evanston, WY 82930
Chad’s Automotive
255 Bear River Drive
Evanston, WY 82930
255 Bear River Drive
Evanston, WY 82930
Ellingford Brothers
199 County Road
Evanston, WY 82930
199 County Road
Evanston, WY 82930
Freeway Tire
217 Bear River Drive
Evanston, WY 82930
217 Bear River Drive
Evanston, WY 82930
Hoover Chiropractic
545 Cheyenne Drive
Evanston, WY 82930
545 Cheyenne Drive
Evanston, WY 82930
Legal Tender Lounge
1601 Harrison Drive
Evanston, WY 82930
1601 Harrison Drive
Evanston, WY 82930
Superior Rental and The Gun Room
371 Prospector Drive
Evanston, WY 82930
371 Prospector Drive
Evanston, WY 82930
Westar Printing and Rocky Mountain Sign
243 7 th Street, Suite B
Evanston, WY 82930
243 7 th Street, Suite B
Evanston, WY 82930
Winners of the drawing will be announced on February 12, 2020.
* You Must be 21 years or older to register *Limit 1 entry per person, per day *No Purchase Necessary