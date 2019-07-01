Evanston listeners! Race out of the cold and into warmth of the nearest participating sponsor location to get registered for drawing with a chance to win 2 tickets to a Spring NASCAR race at the Las Vega Motor Speedway!

Come on Evanston…Get revved, get ready and get registered!

Race Outta the Cold

Register to Win 2 tickets to the Spring NASCAR race,

February 20-23, 2020 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Winners will also receive:

* Race Terrace Tickets for Two * Neon Garage Tickets for Two & * Lucky 7 Preferred Parking



Register 1 time each day at each of the following participating businesses:

Arrowhead Dental

50 Arrowhead Drive

Evanston, WY 82930

Chad’s Automotive

255 Bear River Drive

Evanston, WY 82930

Ellingford Brothers

199 County Road

Evanston, WY 82930

Freeway Tire

217 Bear River Drive

Evanston, WY 82930

Hoover Chiropractic

545 Cheyenne Drive

Evanston, WY 82930

Legal Tender Lounge

1601 Harrison Drive

Evanston, WY 82930

Superior Rental and The Gun Room

371 Prospector Drive

Evanston, WY 82930

Westar Printing and Rocky Mountain Sign

243 7 th Street, Suite B

Evanston, WY 82930

Winners of the drawing will be announced on February 12, 2020.

* You Must be 21 years or older to register *Limit 1 entry per person, per day *No Purchase Necessary