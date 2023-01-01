2023 Evanston Community Health Fair

The annual Evanston Community Health Fair is making its long-awaited return on Saturday, January 28th, 2023! This Community Health Fair will take place from 8 AM to Noon at the Roundhouse in Evanston.

The event is FREE to attend.

Over 25 premium health and wellness organizations will be on-hand with important health information for everyone from kids to adults and seniors.

307 Strength

American Red Cross

Arrowhead Dental

Bear River Dental

Best Home Health & Hospice

City Drug

Compassionate Journey Assisted Living

Disability In

Evanston Regional Hospital Emergency Department

Evanston Regional Hospital Sleep Lab

Evanston Regional Hospital Medical Records

Evanston Stars

Hoffman Insurance Services

Intentional Fitness

The Intuitive Parents Physical Therapy

Lincare Inc.

Magellan Health

Moon Massage & Bodywork

Pioneer Counseling Services

Rotary Club of Evanston

Saige Healing / Wise Ways

Transformational Health

Uinta County Public Health

Uinta Eye and Vision

Uinta Senior Citizens

Water of Life, LLC

WorkHealthy Wyoming

Wraparound Solutions