2023 Evanston Community Health Fair
The annual Evanston Community Health Fair is making its long-awaited return on Saturday, January 28th, 2023! This Community Health Fair will take place from 8 AM to Noon at the Roundhouse in Evanston.
The event is FREE to attend.
Over 25 premium health and wellness organizations will be on-hand with important health information for everyone from kids to adults and seniors.
307 Strength
American Red Cross
Arrowhead Dental
Bear River Dental
Best Home Health & Hospice
City Drug
Compassionate Journey Assisted Living
Disability In
Evanston Regional Hospital Emergency Department
Evanston Regional Hospital Sleep Lab
Evanston Regional Hospital Medical Records
Evanston Stars
Hoffman Insurance Services
Intentional Fitness
The Intuitive Parents Physical Therapy
Lincare Inc.
Magellan Health
Moon Massage & Bodywork
Pioneer Counseling Services
Rotary Club of Evanston
Saige Healing / Wise Ways
Transformational Health
Uinta County Public Health
Uinta Eye and Vision
Uinta Senior Citizens
Water of Life, LLC
WorkHealthy Wyoming
Wraparound Solutions