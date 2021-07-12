EVANSTON, WYO. – The City of Evanston has experienced an emergency water leak on the main pipeline that delivers water to the City. To make repairs, the pipeline will need to be temporarily placed out of service.

It is necessary that NO lawn or landscape watering occur for 48 hours from Monday July 12, 2021 at 10 am to Wednesday July 14, 2021 at 10 am to allow for repairs to be made to the pipeline.

Normal household and business water usage for drinking, showering, flushing toilets, etc. will still be available.

This is an emergency water line repair situation and not a permanent water restriction. The city appreciates your patience while the repair is made.