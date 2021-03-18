EVANSTON – (PRESS RELEASE, EVANSTON POLICE) – In the early afternoon hours of Thursday, March 18, 2021 Evanston Police Officers were dispatched to the Super 8 Motel located on Harrison Drive for a man whom had been shot in the head. Officers arrived, secured the scene and provided security for the Uinta County Ambulance Service to respond and provide care for the victim.

It was initially reported the male suspect had some sort of long rifle and there were numerous shots heard.

Negotiations were attempted with the suspect who was barricaded in a room of the motel however, the suspect would not respond to the attempts. The room’s window was broken out and face to face negotiations began with the suspect.

Officers were able to gain entry into the room where the suspect was placed under apprehension and transported to the Uinta County Detention Facility.

Through the active investigation and with speaking with the victim, it was suspected the weapon used was a pellet rifle of some sorts. The male victim was transported to the Evanston Regional Hospital where he was treated and released for his injuries.

Evanston Police Department would like to thank the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office, the Evanston City Public Works and the Uinta County Fire and Rescue Service for their assistance with this situation.