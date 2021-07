EVANSTON OUTLAWS BASEBALL: Evanston vs. Casper

Game Date: Thursday, July 22

Game Time: Game 1 @ 10:30 AM, Game 2: @ 1:00 PM

Pregame Coverage @ 10:15 AM

Game Location: Mike Lansing Field (Casper, WY)

Play by Play: Cullen Holt