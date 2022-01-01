Evanston Native Kelly Poppinga to return to BYU as part of new look Cougars defensive staff

PROVO, UT. – Evanston native, Kelly Poppinga, will be making his return to BYU after just one year as part of the Boise State Broncos coaching staff.

Poppinga was a former BYU and NFL linebacker, and graduate of Evanston High School. He will return to Provo with his family to join BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake’s defensive coaching staff.

Poppinga was formally introduced as defensive assistant to new Defensive Coordinator Jay Hill, and will also serve as the new special teams coordinator.

Poppinga’s appointment follows the notable departures of Defensive Coordinator, Ilaisa Tuiaki and Assistant Head Coach Ed Lamb, who was also serving as special teams coordinator.

Poppinga has prior experience coaching linebackers, edge rushers and special teams. He was part of the defensive staff at Boise State last year which produced a number 6 rated defense in the FBS, one which allowed just 281.3 yards per game.