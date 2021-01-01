Evanston native, Kadie Anderson, was recently featured in South Sound Business magazine’s “40 Under 40” for 2021. The magazine’s annual feature profiles some of the brightest and most ambitious professionals under the age of 40 across western Washington state. Those honored are first nominated, then selected by the publication and by former honorees. Kadie currently resides in Lakebay, Washington and is an Associate Veterinarian at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. She is the daughter of Kaylene and Dennis Anderson of Evanston.

To read Kadie’s profile in the South Sound Business feature, visit: https://southsoundbiz.com/40-under-40-2021/.