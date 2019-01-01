PROVO, Utah | EVANSTON, Wyo. (AP) – Police say a Wyoming native has died in a horse-riding accident in Utah.

Authorities say 35-year-old Shauna Ann Martin was riding at a ranch near Payson when she either fell or was bucked off Wednesday evening. The Daily Herald reports Martin suffered a head trauma, leading to fatal injuries.

A ranch hand heard Martin scream and called emergency crews. Authorities say she died at the scene.

Martin was originally from Evanston, Wyoming, but had recently moved to Utah County. Authorities authorities believe she had experience riding.