EVANSTON (Press Release) – The Evanston Hall of Fame Committee has announced the inductees for 2021. Those being inducted at the September 17th, 2021 Hall of Fame Banquet include the following: Steve Alkire, Rebecca Bennion, Brendan Ehlers, LaNae Jaimez, Tally Stephens, Wayman Wing, and the 86 and 87 EHS Girls Track State Champions. Member of these teams include Amy Bihr, Darla Peterson, Kristen Bergeson, Mary Orchard, Debbie Jacobson, Tracy Conder, Mary Bright, Wendy Corneilson, Mandi Roland, Jamie Bowns, Sherrie Barker, Jada Hill, Connie Scott, Jill Barnes, Shelly Haviland, Lanette Saxton, Kim Fearn, Holly Grether, Virgil Johnson, Coaches, Hosley and Eldridge.

These inductees represented Evanston at a very high level, then continued on their path of success, representing Evanston.

The Evanston Hall of Fame Banquet will be held on Friday, September 17th, 2021 at the Evanston Roundhouse. It is a formal event and the public is encouraged and wanted to attend.