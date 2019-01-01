Personal Fireworks

Fireworks may be discharged within the Evanston city limits, this weekend, on the following dates and times:

July 3rd, 4th & 5th from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 Midnight

Firetrucks will be out monitoring for hotspots on July 4th.

Each year the governing body of the City of Evanston may designate city property to be used to legally discharge fireworks.

Designated area for July 3rd, 4th, & 5th, 2020 are:

Centennial Valley Park parking lot, Overthrust Park parking lot, Overthrust Ballfields parking lot, and Sulphur Creek Reservoir.

PLEASE CLEAN-UP YOUR FIREWORKS AFTER DISCHARGING!

NO FIREWORKS ARE PERMITTED IN ANY CITY PARKS OR ON ANY SCHOOL GROUNDS UNLESS THEY ARE INCLUDED IN THE DESIGNATED AREAS.

City Fireworks Display

The Evanston City Fireworks Display will go on as planned this year. It is scheduled to be set off on E Hill, shortly after 10:00 p.m.

It is Unlawful to:

Discharge fireworks on private property unless permission has been obtained from owner.

Throw or discharge fireworks from a motor vehicle, whether the vehicle is moving or standing still.

Discharge fireworks within 100 feet of any gasoline or storage area where volatile liquids or gasses are dispensed.

Discharge any rocket over four ounces.

To release or cause to be released an untethered sky lantern.