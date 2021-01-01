Evanston area veterans invited to sign up for their COVID-19 vaccination

EVANSTON, WYO. – Veterans of any age who are enrolled in VA health care at the Evanston VA Clinic are invited to contact the VA scheduling team to share their interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.

While priority is still given to those 65 and older, appointment availability is increasing with additional vaccine shipments coming in.

A vaccination clinic is scheduled for Thursday, March 4, and appointments are currently available.

The number to schedule an appointment is 307-789-3384 extension 1602—please call between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.