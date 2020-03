Evanston athletic director Bubba O’Neil, has laid a challenge down to the Red Devils to be helpful in this uncertain and unique time. They’ve created a Facebook page where Evanston high school students can post videos of themselves reading a children’s book, solving some math problems, doing some physical training, sharing a story, playing an instrument…etc. It’s a way for students to serve their community any way they know how. Small or large, their contributions will be significant!