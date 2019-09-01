Deputies at Sweewater Co. jail now required to wear body cameras

SWEETWATER CO., Wyo. (AP) – A Wyoming sheriff says deputies who work in the Sweetwater County Detention Center are now required to wear body cameras.

Sheriff John Grossnickle says in a statement the program is the first of its kind in a county jail in Wyoming.

Detention deputies on all shifts must record any contact with an inmate or when they are in an inmate zone. There are some privacy exceptions.

The recordings will be saved and available for official review.

Sheriff’s officials say misconduct complaints have plummeted since patrol deputies started wearing body cameras, and that they instill higher professionalism and public trust.