CASPER, WYO. (AP) — The U.S. government and a railroad have reached a settlement agreement that will require the company to pay $140,000 for spilling fuel and oil in a Wyoming river.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s announcement of the settlement Monday opens a 30-day period for public comment on the agreement.

Three BNSF Railway locomotives and five rail cars crashed into a train and derailed in eastern Wyoming’s Wendover Canyon in 2019. The crash injured an engineer and a conductor and released 5,900 gallons of diesel fuel and 800 gallons of lubricating oil into the North Platte River.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports BNSF worked with government regulators on cleanup.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune