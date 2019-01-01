SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — Federal environmental officials have approved a plan by Utah for new pollution controls on coal-fired power plants aimed at reducing haze near two national parks, though environmentalists say it doesn’t go far enough.

The plan aims to reduce haze near Arches and Canyonlands national parks and other wilderness areas. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced its decision Wednesday.

The plan applies to emissions reductions for PacificCorp’s Hunter and Huntington power plants in Emery County.

The EPA said the plan calls for providing credits for nitrogen oxide emissions control systems at the plants in eastern Utah.