CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — A Wyoming middle school student has won a contest to name one of the world’s fastest supercomputers.

The Boulder, Colorado-based National Center for Atmospheric Research announced Monday that the new machine will be named “Derecho.”

A derecho is a weather event that can bring hurricane-force winds and heavy rains.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is supplying the up to $40 million supercomputer to replace one named “Cheyenne” after the Wyoming city where it’s housed at a supercomputing center.

The new supercomputer will likely rank among the world’s 25 fastest and be used to study phenomena including climate change.