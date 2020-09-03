LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming has fired head basketball coach Allen Edwards after back-to-back losing seasons. University officials announced Monday a search for a replacement will begin immediately.

Wyoming made a surprise run in the recent Mountain West Conference tournament, beating Colorado State and Nevada before losing to Utah State 89-82 in the semifinals. It wasn’t enough to salvage the Edwards era at Wyoming.

Edwards’ tenure as head coach got off to a promising start. The Cowboys finished 24-15 and won the College Basketball Invitational championship in 2017. Wyoming finished 20-13 in 2018 but limped to an 8-24 finish the following season and a 9-24 record this year.