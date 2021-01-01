Eastern Shoshone to vote on medical marijuana in Wyoming

Eastern Shoshone to vote on medical marijuana in Wyoming

CASPER, WYO. (AP) — Tribal leaders in Wyoming have announced a special general meeting this month to vote on the legalization and decriminalization of medical marijuana.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that the Eastern Shoshone General Council will vote on May 15 at Rocky Mountain Hall on the Wind River Reservation.

Agenda items will be presented during the meeting to decriminalize medical marijuana by removing it from the Shoshone and Arapaho Law and Order Code, legalize medical marijuana and create a regulatory commission.

A public meeting will be held two days before the vote to receive more information on medical marijuana.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune