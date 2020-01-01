LOGAN, UTAH | By KAT WEBB (AP) — A northern Utah region that has long been a “dry county” that doesn’t allow alcohol is considering a proposed change that would allow wineries.

The alcohol ordinance has not been changed in more than 30 years, but several local farms approached the Cache County Council in 2018 to propose changes to allow for wine and hard cider production.

Farm owners Brenda and Keith Meikle say the change would allow them and others a way to produce something more valuable than hay and wheat.

Council member Gordon Zilles raised concerns about potential side effects of the change triggering more alcohol abuse in the county.

Source: The Herald Journal