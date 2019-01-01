SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – Law enforcement officials say Utah’s tougher standard for drunken driving did not produce a significant increase in the number of DUI arrests in 2019.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported the Utah Highway Patrol estimates the number of drunken driving arrests in 2019 remained about the same as the previous year.

The state changed its blood-alcohol standard for legal intoxication from 0.08% to 0.05% beginning Dec. 30, 2018.

That is the strictest DUI law in the nation. In the first three months of 2019, there was a 4.5% increase in drunken-driving arrests compared to the same period in 2018.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune