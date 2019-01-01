PROVO, Utah | By Connor Richards (AP) — The family and friends of two Saratoga Springs teenagers who drowned in Utah Lake after a catastrophic windstorm hit the area in May are proposing building a “life jacket loaner station” to prevent similar accidents from happening in the future.

The Daily Herald reports the group proposed building a wooden station equipped with a life jacket rack at the entrance of the Knolls so Utah Lake people could take or leave life jackets free of charge.

The family and friends of Priscilla Bienkowski and Sophia Hernandez say having a life jacket loaner station will help save lives and hopefully avoid the agony and pain many they have experienced.

Source: The Daily Herald