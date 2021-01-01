GILLETTE, WYO. (AP) — Some ranchers in Wyoming are worried that the summer ahead could be a dry one.

Jamie Tarver and other ranchers in Campbell County are encouraged that recent precipitation could signal more wet weather ahead. If that doesn’t happen, ranchers will have tough decisions to make as a drought worsens.

Meanwhile, the drought is driving up the cost of hay. The Gillette News Record reports about one-quarter of Wyoming is in a severe drought. That includes almost all of Campbell County.

Tony Bergantino with the Wyoming State Climate Office says the drought is as bad as any since at least 2008.

Source: The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record