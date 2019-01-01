CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – Records obtained by Wyoming news outlets show the University of Wyoming launched an investigation into then-President Laurie Nichols following accusations that she verbally abused employees.

The Casper Star-Tribune and WyoFile report the documents indicate why the board of trustees cancelled a planned renewal of Nichols’ contract in 2019.

The news outlets obtained the documents after they sued under Wyoming’s public records act.

Nichols has since been hired as president of Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.

Nichols said in a statement that she never treated anybody in an abusive way. A university trustee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.