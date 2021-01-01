BOISE, IDAHO (AP) — Authorities say a contagious disease that kills rabbits has been detected for the first time in Idaho.

Boise State Public Radio reports two dead jackrabbits near the Boise Airport were confirmed to have tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease, or RHD, on Thursday. The disease isn’t known to affect humans, livestock or other species of pets, but it is deadly and easily spread among rabbits.

Idaho state veterinarian Dr. Scott Leibsle says domestic rabbit owners need to take steps to protect their colonies, like elevating them off the ground if possible.

He says people should also minimize any interaction with wild rabbits.