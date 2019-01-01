Eight months ahead of the federally mandated deadline, the Idaho DMV continues to raise awareness about the importance of getting a Star Card—Idaho’s Real ID. Without a Star Card, passport, or other compliant identification, citizens won’t be able board a plane or enter a federal facility after Oct. 1, 2020.

Currently, 268,241 of 1.25 million licensed drivers have a Star Card. That figure is significantly higher than it was in Feb. 2019, when just 70,000 residents had the Star Card.

“Now more than ever, Idahoans need to plan ahead, and not wait to get their Star Card,” said DMV Division Administrator Alberto Gonzalez. “Preparing now will save you headaches later when you may have an important planned or unplanned trip, and you get turned away from boarding a plane because you don’t have a compliant ID.

The increased awareness of the Star Card is attributed to a collaborative statewide campaign that began one year ago. During the campaign, ITD representatives traveled across Idaho promoting the Star Card through media appearances and press events with sheriff-office partners.

Additionally, multi-faceted campaign tools include continuous advertising, social media messaging, presentations, partnerships with Idaho State Liquor Division, PERSI (state retirement system), Idaho’s three major universities, and other entities.

You must obtain a Star Card in person by visiting your county driver’s license office with documents that prove your identity, social security and residency. To personalize the list of documents, visit itd.idaho.gov/starcard and click on the “Add the Star” tool. The public is also encouraged to call the DMV at 208.334.8736 if they have questions about the process.

The REAL ID Act of 2005 was enacted by Congress as a result of the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.”