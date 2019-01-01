SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By SOPHIA EPPOLITO (AP) — Two companies in Utah that were accused of creating COVID-19 hot spots have been named as recipients of a $600 billion-plus coronavirus aid program.

The data released Monday shows Built Brands LLC and Wasatch Truss Inc. both received loans under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program for a range of $1 million to $2 million.

The figures show over 50,000 businesses and nonprofit organizations in Utah received loans, totaling at least $3.9 billion.

Built Brands confirmed Monday that it received the loan but did not provide any additional information about how it used the federal funds.

Wasatch Truss did not immediately respond to requests for comment.