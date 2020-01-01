CHEYENNE, WYO. | WGFD – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed a new deer hunt area in the Cody region that is positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

CWD was confirmed in Deer Hunt Area 109 with a positive test from a buck white-tailed deer that was found dead and in poor condition. Deer Hunt Area 109 is northwest of Cody and bordered on most sides by known CWD-positive areas.

To ensure that hunters are informed, Game and Fish announces when CWD is found in a new hunt area. The Centers for Disease Control recommends hunters do not consume any animal that is obviously ill or tests positive for CWD.

Continued monitoring of CWD over time is important to help Game and Fish understand the potential impacts of the disease as well as evaluate future management actions for deer and elk. A map of CWD endemic areas is available on the Game and Fish website. The disease is fatal to deer, elk and moose.

In 2020, Game and Fish personnel tested over 6,300 CWD samples and continues to evaluate new recommendations for trying to manage the disease.