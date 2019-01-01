Curfew enforced after volatile protests in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Police enforced a curfew Sunday night, but the streets have now largely cleared in downtown Salt Lake City after a volatile day of protests over the death of George Floyd.

What started as a peaceful demonstration Saturday against the death of George Floyd turned destructive.

A group of people flipped over a police car and lit it on fire. A second car was later set on fire.

A police officer was injured after being struck in the head with a baseball bat.

Many protesters departed after the 8 p.m. curfew took effect, though some defiantly stayed.

The curfew lasted until 6 a.m. Monday.