BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A special legislative session in Idaho to deal with the coronavirus pandemic started with concerned / angry spectators shattering a glass door and pushing their way into the House of Representatives gallery which had limited seating due to virus restrictions.

The special session still started Monday with a full House gallery and few if any people wearing masks. At least one person carried an assault-style weapon, which are allowed in the Statehouse.

Republican Gov. Brad Little called the special session for lawmakers to look at changes to election laws to smooth voting in November.

Lawmakers also plan to consider changes to liability laws they say are needed to protect businesses, schools and government agencies from lawsuits by people who get COVID-19.