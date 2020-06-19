ST. ANTHONY, Idaho – On Saturday, June 19th, 2020, at 3:12 PM, Fremont County (Idaho) Search and Rescue (FCSAR) responded to Upper Mesa Falls Nature Trail, northeast of St. Anthony, Idaho, to assist a 60-year-old male fisherman with an ankle injury.

Initially, a few members accessed the patient from the Upper Mesa Falls Trail and walked approximately 300 yards beyond the trail to the south around the bank of the river to reach him. They secured the individual and his injury. Rescuers determined the difficulty involved in bringing him back up this trail was too painful and dangerous. Additional responders relocated base camp to the Lower Mesa Falls Trail Head for better access. This trail is dangerous and in places extremely steep with numerous rock ledges, downed timber, and heavy foliage.

Equipped with a variety of rescue gear, they set up a pulley system and transported the fisherman on a wheeled litter cart up the steep hillside. It involved numerous helpers and physical strength to haul the patient out of the canyon. At 7:37 PM, rescuers had the patient in base camp where he was evaluated by EMS and transported to Madison Memorial Hospital.

This experience involved several other individuals besides (FSCAR): 2 civilians from Idaho Falls, Ashton EMS, a Paramedic, a US Forest Service Employee, and a Fremont County Deputy. FCSAR extends many thanks to all individuals who responded and assisted with this dangerous rescue.

Please exercise extreme caution when navigating, swimming, fishing, or any other water related activities. These activities can be extremely dangerous and quickly turn an enjoyable activity into disaster.