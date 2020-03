Friday, March 20th at 9:00 a.m., Crazy Ate Cafe & Steakhouse in Mountain View will be holding a perishable food inventory sale open the public. Crazy Ate Cafe & Steakhouse will be CLOSING TEMPORARILY during the virus outbreak situation and would like to make sure that the perishable food they have on-hand does not go to waste!

For more information on the sale and the items available, please listen to Jake’s interview with Jim Eldredge.