SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) — Spencer Cox won the Republican nomination for Utah governor on Monday, as the lieutenant governor successfully staved off a comeback attempt by former U.S. Ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr.

The competitive four-way contest was conducted entirely by mail during the coronavirus pandemic, which also shaped the campaign.

The race had Huntsman trying for another term as governor against Cox, who had increased visibility during the state’s pandemic response.

Huntsman dealt with a bout of the virus. He also faced questions about why he was returning to the state, and if he would serve a full term even if offered a higher profile role.