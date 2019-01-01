SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By BRADY McCOMBS (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is postponing a key April meeting of its top global leaders because of the spread of the new virus that originated in China.

The faith announced Thursday it is also discouraging many church members who live outside the U.S. from coming to Utah for much larger church event that same week.

The leadership meeting brings together church leaders who gather behind closed doors to discuss the faith’s policies. It has been rescheduled for October.

The larger church conference scheduled for that weekend of April 4th is still on for U.S. church members.

Top church leaders give speeches broadcast live around the world.