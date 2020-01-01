LARAMIE, WYO. | By MARISSA TAYLOR (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has made work more difficult for people who try to make dying a more comfortable experience.

Kathie Beasley is an end-of-life doula. Beasley tells the Laramie Boomerang that public health restrictions have made it more difficult to be next to and comfort people facing end of life. Beasley is co-founder of a group that holds workshops on the end-of-life experience.

A trained end-of-life doula in Lander, Liz Lightner, says she still meets with clients and relatives on Zoom. Lightner says her hospice work is on hold but she is still able to do some work for those who need it.

Source: Laramie Boomerang