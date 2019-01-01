UTAH | By SOPHIA EPPOLITO (AP) – Utah is experiencing a spike in new COVID-19 cases about a month after many businesses were allowed to reopen. That has led the state’s epidemiologist to issue a renewed plea Wednesday for people to maintain social distancing and exercise caution.

Protests over the death of George Floyd have brought hundreds of people together in downtown Salt Lake City. That has added to concerns about increasing cases.

State figures show an average of about 200 new cases a day last week. That was highest weekly average by far since the pandemic began.

State Rep. Joel Briscoe says he’s worried these figures are a reflection of people valuing economic interests over the lives of more vulnerable populations.