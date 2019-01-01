PROVO, Utah (AP) — The Utah Supreme Court says recent law school graduates can become practicing lawyers without taking the typical bar exam under new temporary rules forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Daily Herald says the process requires the graduates to perform 360 hours of supervised legal service under an experienced attorney. The order also requires that applicants have graduated from a law school where students have a high rate of passing the bar or is currently classified as in good standing and licensed in another jurisdiction.

Chief Justice Matthew Durrant says the court approved the order because it’s unclear when graduates can safely gather for the exam.

Source: The Daily Herald