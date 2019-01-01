CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a murder case that became a test of the state’s expanded self-defense law. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the court on Monday sided with Jason T. John. John was accused of fatally shooting Wesley Willow nine times with an AR-15 rifle during a confrontation at John’s trailer home in August 2018. A new law at that time provided immunity from prosecution for a person who acted under the “stand-your-ground” and “castle doctrine” principles. The high court ruled that a lower judge applied the wrong standard in dismissing the case, but that John was immune under the new laws, anyway.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune