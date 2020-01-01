CODY, WYO. | By AMBER PEABODY (AP) — Leatha Houghtaling and John DiMeglio found love at the Cody Senior Center. Both widowed, the two were regulars at the center. Houghtaling is 85 and DiMeglio 81.

The Cody Enterprise reports the two hadn’t really spoken until one day about three years ago.

John had just gotten a haircut after growing his hair to raise money for cancer research. Leatha took notice and the two had coffee.

The couple began spending more time together at the center, with Leatha helping John set up for bingo. They eventually went on a date.

They also enjoy spending time with their families.

Source: The Cody Enterprise