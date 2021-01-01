BOISE, IDAHO (AP) — A man who was shot and killed during what authorities believe was a sidewalk robbery near Boise State University has been identified as 24-year-old Guy A. Lopez II, of Boise.

Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said Tuesday that Lopez died of gunshot wounds at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center late Monday.

Police say 23-year-old Devoune Mosley of Eagle and 22-year-old Matthew Crawford of Boise were being held without bail on murder charges. Neither man has entered a plea, and court records don’t indicate whether they have attorneys to speak for them.

Boise State has confirmed no students or employees were involved.