NATRONA COUNTY, Wyo. – A resident of a Natrona County long-term care facility previously identified as one of Wyoming’s laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The older man had been hospitalized and was a resident of Lifecare Center of Casper, a nursing home.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 15 coronavirus-related deaths, 665 lab-confirmed cases and 209 probable cases reported so far.

Older residents and people with certain health conditions have a higher risk of developing more serious or life-threatening complications if infected with COVID-19.

COVID-19 can be transmitted by infected people who don’t yet have symptoms. Disease symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after virus exposure and include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.